RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

