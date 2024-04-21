Morgan Stanley Raises Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $33.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays began coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.80.

RRC stock opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

