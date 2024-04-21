BTIG Research Cuts Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Price Target to $10.00

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RC. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an underperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Ready Capital stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.40. Ready Capital has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $11.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,967.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ready Capital news, Director Kevin M. Luebbers purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,967.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,806.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,150 shares of company stock valued at $148,280 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ready Capital by 66.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,067,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

