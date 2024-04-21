StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 9.7 %

SDPI opened at $1.24 on Thursday. Superior Drilling Products has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

About Superior Drilling Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 247,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at $85,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

