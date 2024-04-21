Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) PT Lowered to $3.85 at Citigroup

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.85 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $3.50 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.91.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SAVE opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,418,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,766,000 after acquiring an additional 68,710 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $3,072,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.