Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Buys $117,571.50 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,064.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $309.77 million, a PE ratio of 125.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 872.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 179,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

