Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Buys $117,571.50 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek purchased 8,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $117,571.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,064.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 18th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,110 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $14,985.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 10th, Andrew Spodek bought 10,000 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PSTL opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $309.77 million, a PE ratio of 125.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $15.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 872.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Postal Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 426,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after acquiring an additional 83,820 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 179,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PSTL) is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns properties primarily leased to the United States Postal Service ("USPS"). PSTL is focused on acquiring the network of USPS properties, which provide a critical element of the nation's logistics infrastructure that facilitates cost effective and efficient last-mile delivery solutions.

