Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $65.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS stock opened at $45.46 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a 1 year low of $43.77 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 41.81%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $5,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile



Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

