StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of KT stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KT in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KT by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,292.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KT by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KT by 1,227.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

