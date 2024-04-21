StockNews.com Lowers KT (NYSE:KT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
KT Price Performance
Shares of KT stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. KT has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KT will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KT
KT Company Profile
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KT
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.