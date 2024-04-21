Comparing FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP)

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of FuelCell Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.2% of Energem shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Energem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FuelCell Energy -105.56% -15.89% -11.81% Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92%

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

FuelCell Energy has a beta of 3.76, indicating that its share price is 276% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energem has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FuelCell Energy and Energem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FuelCell Energy $123.39 million 3.24 -$107.57 million ($0.27) -3.27 Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 107.17

Energem has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FuelCell Energy. FuelCell Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for FuelCell Energy and Energem, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FuelCell Energy 1 1 0 0 1.50 Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A

FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 126.22%. Given FuelCell Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FuelCell Energy is more favorable than Energem.

Summary

Energem beats FuelCell Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems. It also offers technology to produce electricity, heat, hydrogen, and water. In addition, the company provides turn-key solutions, including development, engineering, procurement, construction, interconnection, and operation services. It serves various markets, including utilities and independent power producers, industrial and process applications, education and health care, data centers and communication, wastewater treatment, government, commercial and hospitality, microgrids, manufacturing, industrial hydrogen, port, oil and gas, wind and solar projects, food and beverage, hydrogen for mobility and material handling, and hydrogen fuel for heat, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. The company primarily operates in the United States, South Korea, and Europe. FuelCell Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

