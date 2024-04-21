Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $312.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after acquiring an additional 68,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,582,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $310.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $212.50 and a 52 week high of $324.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.17.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

