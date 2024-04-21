GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $1,522,840.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,272,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GCT opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $45.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.

Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology ( NASDAQ:GCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

