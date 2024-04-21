GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) CEO Sells $1,522,840.00 in Stock

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) CEO Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,522,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,272,291.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Lei Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 15th, Lei Wu sold 44,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $1,432,640.00.
- On Friday, April 12th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $32,230.00.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $31,860.00.
- On Monday, April 8th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $661,400.00.
- On Thursday, April 4th, Lei Wu sold 20,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $727,800.00.
- On Monday, April 1st, Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00.
- On Tuesday, March 26th, Lei Wu sold 6 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $165.84.
GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ:GCT opened at $34.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.26. GigaCloud Technology Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $45.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23.
Institutional Trading of GigaCloud Technology
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth $4,613,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the third quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,803,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
GigaCloud Technology Company Profile
GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.
