ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells $710,000.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $8,579,711. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jaume Pons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

On Thursday, April 4th, Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $15.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day moving average is $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $17.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALXO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 494,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,090,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.