Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $277.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $277.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $265.24.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $275.83 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $128.67 and a 12 month high of $313.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.19 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

