BTIG Research Trims Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Target Price to $23.00

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STWD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective (down previously from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.71.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 179.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 25,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.