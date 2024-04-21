TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $1,200.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,163.27.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,187.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,248.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,047.71.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

