Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Earns “Mixed” Rating from OTR Global

OTR Global restated their mixed rating on shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TPR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Tapestry from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.81.

Get Tapestry alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Stock Up 0.3 %

TPR stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Institutional Trading of Tapestry

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Tapestry by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 228,045 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.