Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $231.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $241.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.88.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

TRV stock opened at $214.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.88. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

