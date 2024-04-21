TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Raised to $79.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.75.

NYSE TTE opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,612 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,765,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 590,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

