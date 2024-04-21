Insider Selling: MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Sells $3,023,299.38 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,218.09, for a total transaction of $3,023,299.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,299.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,967 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.20, for a total transaction of $2,866,312.40.

On Friday, April 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,489.82, for a total value of $7,449,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total value of $7,687,000.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total value of $1,140,353.12.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total value of $2,117,417.40.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,174.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 2.89. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $266.00 and a twelve month high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,294.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.74.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $70,990,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,810.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,473.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

