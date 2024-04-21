Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Major Shareholder Sells 3,600,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.01. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STOK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STOK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.