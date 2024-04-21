Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $58.68 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $84.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

