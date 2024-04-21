Truist Financial Reiterates Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $600.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.05.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $501.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $488.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.17. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,802,231,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 53,573.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,352,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,238,515,000 after buying an additional 2,348,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

