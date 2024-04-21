UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $571.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $566.00 to $571.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $501.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $488.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.17. The stock has a market cap of $462.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

