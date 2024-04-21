Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target Increased to $19.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:HPE opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.