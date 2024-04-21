IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.92.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,117,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 35,778,309 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358,444 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 23,485,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,510,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 135,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,308,000 after acquiring an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

