Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.00.

CPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPX

Capital Power Stock Performance

TSE:CPX opened at C$35.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.42. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$35.11 and a twelve month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$984.00 million for the quarter. Capital Power had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 26.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 3.1532468 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Jacquelyn Marie Pylypiuk sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.22, for a total value of C$204,296.98. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.