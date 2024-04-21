Comparing American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $600.54 million 0.37 -$47.29 million ($2.94) -4.29 Renovare Environmental $12.35 million N/A -$21.60 million N/A N/A

Renovare Environmental has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Public Education and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 24.24%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of American Public Education shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -7.87% 3.26% 1.48% Renovare Environmental N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

American Public Education has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Public Education beats Renovare Environmental on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, pre-licensure nursing programs, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

