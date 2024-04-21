Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Receives $53.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert S. Holmes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,429.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock worth $752,387 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 102,920.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,790,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 133,660,305 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,372,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,816,000 after purchasing an additional 558,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,934,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,003,000 after purchasing an additional 217,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,736,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,222,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 196,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CBSH stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

