Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $103.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.17.

ITCI opened at $72.37 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of -49.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 20,565 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $1,341,043.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,490,649.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,450 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $429,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,275.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,487 shares of company stock valued at $11,364,950 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

