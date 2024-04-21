Morgan Stanley Lowers 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Price Target to $3.00

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $3.80 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3.68.

Get 8X8 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 8X8

8X8 Trading Up 1.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

In related news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,311,000 after buying an additional 2,763,997 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 14,389,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after buying an additional 61,085 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $36,261,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,093,000 after buying an additional 856,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after buying an additional 848,201 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8X8 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.