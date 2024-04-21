Jefferies Financial Group Increases PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Price Target to $90.00

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSMT. StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of PriceSmart from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart stock opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PriceSmart will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

In related news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,404.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares in the company, valued at $636,404.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar Zurcher sold 1,075 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $85,011.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

