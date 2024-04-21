T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.67.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $108.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 63.92%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,511,925.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TROW. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.