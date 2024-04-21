MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Lowered to $1,800.00 at UBS Group

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MELI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,813.85.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,356.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,559.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,525.51. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,900,000 after purchasing an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,237,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

