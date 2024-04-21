Barclays Trims Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Target Price to $45.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.20.

CQP stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.51. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,952,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,776,000 after purchasing an additional 802,824 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after acquiring an additional 401,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 391,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after acquiring an additional 246,808 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,624,000 after purchasing an additional 167,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

