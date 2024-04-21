Comparing Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) & Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY)

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) and Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Croda International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Japan Airlines has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Croda International and Japan Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croda International N/A N/A N/A Japan Airlines 6.41% 11.46% 3.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of Croda International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Croda International and Japan Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croda International 0 4 0 0 2.00 Japan Airlines 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

Croda International pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Japan Airlines pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Japan Airlines pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Croda International and Japan Airlines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Croda International $2.11 billion 4.01 $212.64 million N/A N/A Japan Airlines $10.18 billion 0.59 $257.79 million $0.84 10.69

Japan Airlines has higher revenue and earnings than Croda International.

Summary

Japan Airlines beats Croda International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours. It also provides biologics drug delivery, adjuvant systems, small molecule, protein, and nucleic acid delivery platforms, as well as purity materials for pharmaceutical formulations. In addition, the company offers crop protection and seed enhancement related solutions. Croda International Plc was incorporated in 1925 and is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related business; airport peripheral business; and sale of travel package tours. As of March 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 224 aircraft. The company was formerly known as Japan Airlines International Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

