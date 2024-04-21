Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) & Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Head-To-Head Survey

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -87.35% -19.35% -4.16% Sequans Communications -122.10% -1,218.46% -36.74%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wolfspeed and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $921.90 million 3.03 -$329.90 million ($6.08) -3.65 Sequans Communications $33.62 million 1.02 -$41.04 million ($0.70) -0.79

Sequans Communications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sequans Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 1 8 5 0 2.29 Sequans Communications 0 1 1 0 2.50

Wolfspeed presently has a consensus target price of $43.63, indicating a potential upside of 96.69%. Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $3.01, indicating a potential upside of 442.34%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Wolfspeed.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules. The company also provides software, including source code and tools to enable manufacturers to integrate their solutions into their devices; and design support services. The company serves OEMs and ODMs Customers, as well as 4G and 5G wireless carriers. Sequans Communications S.A. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Paris, France.

