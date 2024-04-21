NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NMIH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $195,523.79. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 453,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,158 shares of company stock worth $4,395,582. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NMI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,441,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,171,000 after purchasing an additional 417,095 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NMI by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 859,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,523,000 after purchasing an additional 402,793 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NMI by 40.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 295,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $30.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. NMI has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NMI will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

