Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vontier by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,477,000 after acquiring an additional 264,884 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 25.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after buying an additional 2,767,188 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,129,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,308,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

