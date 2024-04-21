Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

NYSE:OWL opened at $18.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 182.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 560.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

