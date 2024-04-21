Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FHI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.08. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $32,751.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,092,831. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

