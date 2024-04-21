WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) PT Raised to $9.25

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $7.75 to $9.25 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Northland Securities raised WisdomTree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded WisdomTree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.04.

WisdomTree stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.38%. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

