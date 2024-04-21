Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Rating Increased to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:WES opened at $35.38 on Thursday. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $858.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 134.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

