Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $9.41

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 591.9% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,520,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,827 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,961,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GENI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genius Sports

)

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

