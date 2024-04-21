Analysts Set Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Price Target at $9.41

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
A number of research firms recently commented on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.
NYSE GENI opened at $5.11 on Friday. Genius Sports has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88.
Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. Genius Sports’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.
