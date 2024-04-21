Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Down 0.4 %

DBD opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Diebold Nixdorf

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,477,361 shares in the company, valued at $219,906,405.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marjorie L. Bowen purchased 2,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,014.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 458,315 shares of company stock worth $15,559,766. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.