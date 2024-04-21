WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL) Receives C$7.39 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.39.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial upped their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.50 target price on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC downgraded WELL Health Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

WELL Health Technologies Stock Performance

WELL Health Technologies Company Profile

WELL opened at C$3.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.00, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.27. WELL Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$3.41 and a 12 month high of C$5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

(Get Free Report

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner-focused digital healthcare company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides omni-channel patient services and solutions to specific markets, such as provider staffing, anesthesia, gastrointestinal health, women's health, primary care, and mental healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.