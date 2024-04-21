Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cormark downgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.30 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of CHR opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$1.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.28.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of C$421.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$430.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2410714 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

