Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OBDE stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.54 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital Co. III

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III stock. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III ( NYSE:OBDE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

