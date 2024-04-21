JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Fortive (NYSE:FTV) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $95.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.54.

Shares of FTV opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $87.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 2.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 165,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Fortive by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after purchasing an additional 134,259 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after buying an additional 53,598 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

