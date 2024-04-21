Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $305.00 price objective on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $331.67.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GPI opened at $265.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 38.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.41%.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,628,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,163,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 478,571 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

