Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has $61.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.01. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $56.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.49 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 23.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Benjamin F. Rassieur III sold 1,785 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $96,086.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,911.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $40,055.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,321 shares of company stock valued at $752,387. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.